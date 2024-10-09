F36Skive: Missing Men: When Andres Iniesta won the World Cup for Spain…

Can you recall the 10 team-mates who won the World Cup with Andres Iniesta?

Following Andres Iniesta’s retirement, cast your mind back to 2010 and the Spain star’s defining moment… can you recall his 10 team-mates?

On Tuesday, Iniesta confirmed he is hanging up his boots after a frankly ridiculous career that earned him 32 major honours.

His crowning moment: scoring an extra-time winner for Spain in the 2010 World Cup against Netherlands.

Can you remember that crazy-good Spain XI? We reckon the left-back might cause most problems.

As ever, record your times on the leaderboard, and have a brag Below The Line.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

