It's Friday. Get your quiz on...

As Mo Salah prepares to bid farewell, we’ve got 20 questions on the Liverpool striker and the company he keeps among the Premier League’s greatest goalscorers…

Salah is currently fourth on the all-time list of Prem goalscorers, which is where he will remain when he leaves Liverpool this summer unless he scores 18 in the final seven games to go above Wayne Rooney.

The 20 most-potent Premier League hit-men are the subject of this week’s Famous Friday Quiz, which ought to help alleviate some of the boredom of the international break.

Tricky one, this, so anything in the teens is a pass.

When you’re done, challenge your mates on WhatsApp.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs