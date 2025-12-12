The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Fights, fights, fights!

Test your memory of the most famous player/manager bust-ups...

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot are no longer BFFs but their fall-out is a mere tiff compared to some of these bust-ups between managers and their players…

Salah saw his arse after being dropped to the bench, prompting a outburst to the media after a 3-3 draw with Leeds that has divided opinion.

We think Salah was being a d*** but he has plenty on his side.

So this week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz celebrates the proper dust-ups. Like when John Sitton sacked one of his players at half time and offered two more outside. Or when Roy Keane lost it with Mick McCarthy. And Sir Alex Ferguson.

When you’re done, challenge your mates on WhatsApp and tell them to bring their f***ing dinner…

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…



👉 Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous

👉 Big Weekend: Sunderland v Newcastle, Aston Villa, Xavi Simons, Oliver Glasner

👉 Arsenal title, Wolves proper start, Man Utd top six – revisiting our 25/26 Premier League targets