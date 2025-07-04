We know Oasis are Manchester City. But what about these 20 other acts?

If you’re anything like us – some of us, not the young pups like Soutar and Oldham – you’ll be spending at least some of this weekend in a 90s nostalgia haze while Noel and Liam get their reunion on.

Oasis want us all to know they’re bluenoses, and a few of these other acts aren’t shy about parading their football allegiance.

We’ve given you 20 acts or bands; all we need is their team.

Time to shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine….

