A least a couple of clubs will trip you up here...

The Champions League group stage finally concludes this week. Can you recall all 36 clubs that have competed in this season’s league phase?

Wednesday night is the final matchday in the 36-team league phase. We weren’t fans of the format before the start, and we’re still not completely sold on it.

But the last round of games should be fun, with some big clubs scrambling for places in the last 16, or even the play-offs.

Before that, can you recall all 36 teams who have taken part in the inaugural? You’ve got 365 seconds. Because we like to be helpful, they are listed here in alphabetical order…

Vamos!

