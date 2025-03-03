There have been 25 FA Cup final winners this century, but what about the teams who finished as runners-up? You’ve got 365 seconds to name them all…

A pretty dull FA Cup weekend will conclude when Nottingham Forest face Ipswich Town on Monday night, with both Premier League clubs vying for the last quarter-final spot and a clash away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

It is up for grabs this season, with Manchester City the only ‘big six’ team left in the competition. Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton and others will all fancy their chances of going all the way.

Let’s be real. We all know City are going to win a completely anti-climatic final 3-0, don’t we?

The Premier League champions have won three FA Cup finals this century and have lost a couple as well. So, how well do you remember the teams who came up short?

How fast can you name every losing FA Cup finalist since 2000? Remember to record your scores on the leaderboard and brag Below The Line.

