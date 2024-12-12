F36Skive: Name every World Cup host nation since 1930…

We know where the next three World Cup finals will be held, but what about the hosts nations of the 22 tournaments that have gone before?

Gianni Infantino, with the most punch-able face in football, announced this week that the 2034 World Cup will be heading to Saudi Arabia, following finals in United States in 2026, and a random spread of countries and continents in 2030.

You job is to recall where the previous tournaments have been held since the first one in 2030.

You’ve got 365 seconds. Go on then…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to run down the clock to the weekend, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 World Cup hosts as ‘reckless’ FIFA slammed

👉 How do we wipe the ‘maniacal, condescending smug smile’ off Infantino’s face?

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Prem caretaker managers | Random 90s players | English league derbies