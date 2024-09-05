Name the last 20 players to make their England debut ahead of a weekend when Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke could make theirs…

Gareth Southgate handed 20 players their first England caps in the last three years, while four more young Lions are hoping to get their first taste of senior international action this weekend when Lee Carsley names his side to face Republic of Ireland.

Can you name those 20 players picked for the first time by Southgate? Some will be simple; but there are a few names which could ruin your day. The clubs listed are the sides the players represented when they made their England debut.

Leave your times and scores on the leaderboard and, if you’re feeling boastful, brag about it in the comments.

