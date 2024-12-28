It was a big year for these lads...

For some 2024 was a glorious year; for others, an annus horribilis. Prove you were paying attention by taking the hardest football quiz of the year…

There have been plenty of huge stories this year. From the shock of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool, to the staggering predictability of Manchester United still being rubbish.

Spain had a decent year, winning the Euros and Olympics, while Real Madrid also took the Champions League back home.

All these storylines feature in The Big Fat F365 Quiz of 2024.

Have a go at the 20 questions below, and leave your scores Below The Line.

