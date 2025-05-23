Challenge yourself and take on your mates with 20 questions on Premier League final days that mattered.

The title is wrapped up and three clubs have long since been relegated. But at least there are still European places at stake on matchday 38 this Sunday.

Prove your ball knowledge by challenging your friends and WhatsApp groups to the Famous F365 Friday Quiz.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to look busy, or you need to redeem yourself, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Amorim, Palmer, play-off final, Serie A title race

👉 Champions League qualification: What each team needs for top five and how eighth place can still qualify for Europe

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: FA Cup finals | Random 90s players | English league derbies

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs