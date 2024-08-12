Here are two for starters. Who are they?

The Premier League season starts in a few days which means we’re only a few weeks before at least one club panics into a change. Can you remember the managers sacked first in each previous campaign?

You know those most likely to go first this season. How about the 31 seasons previous?

Many were simple decisions, and some of these managers were gone as quickly as they arrived. Others, though, like some of those at the turn of the century, saw club legends ushered towards the door.

There’s no shame in not getting 31. To be honest, we’d forgotten some of these guys ever managed in the top flight, let alone recall when they were given their marching orders. We’ve shown you two of them…

We’ve also given you their clubs and how many games into that season they were sacked. We just need as many names you can muster in 365 seconds. Today’s pass mark: A very gettable 20/31. All the best…

