Where did Klinsmann, Wright, Zola head after making themselves club legends?

Everyone knows where these Premier League icons made their names. But where did they go next?

This week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz presents 20 legends of Our League. There are no prizes for knowing the clubs that made them famous. You’re better than that.

Instead, we need to know which club they moved on to.

Not as easy as it sounds, this. Winty scored a solid 16/20. Go beat the boss…

When you’re done, don’t forget to have a brag Below The Line and take on your mates via WhatsApp.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

