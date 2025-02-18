The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Pin the Prem managers from their player paths…

It's Friday. You know what that means...

This Friday’s test focuses on Premier League managers when they were players. How many can you identify from their career paths?

Some Prem bosses had glorious playing careers, laden with trophies and honours. Some… did not.

They all played at some level, though, and it’s your job to identify each manager from the career path on their Wikipedia page.

There are some tricky spellings so, because we’re lovely, you can type the name of the manager or their club.

The pass mark on this one: 16/20.

Don’t forget to challenge your mates and have a brag Below The Line…

