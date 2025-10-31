The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Managers you may’ve forgotten…

This week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz ought to be simple…

Here are 20 middle-aged white men. Simply tell us which Premier League club they managed.

Proper managers too. We’re not stitching you up with one-game caretakers who were never seen again.

These fellas all managed in the Premier League since the invention of football in 1992. The clubs might not be in the top flight any more – or even the Championship – but they were.

We’d be insulting your intelligence if we gave you multiple-choice options. Just type the name of the club they bossed. Not very well, for the most part.

When you’re done, take it to WhatsApp and prove your Barclays knowledge is superior than your mates’.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…



👉 Was October 2025 the greatest Man Utd month since Sir Alex Ferguson retired?

👉 Big Weekend: Tottenham v Chelsea, Arne Slot, West Ham, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane

👉 Six Liverpool fiascos that will see Arne Slot sacked by Christmas