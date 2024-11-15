The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Prem refs who came before Coote and co…

Who are these former Premier League referees?

This week’s Famous Friday Quiz focuses on the Premier League men in the middle…

Referees have been in the spotlight this week. Well, one mainly. And the David Coote stories just keep coming.

Coote was also part of the mess around West Ham’s late penalty that hammered the final nail in Erik ten Hag’s coffin at Manchester United.

The officials are becoming as recognisable as the players – which isn’t a good thing.

That said, it is hardly as though referees have been anonymous since the Premier League started.

We’ve got 10 here for you to identify. Seven out of 10 earns you a pass. Anything less than five gets you a night out with Coote’s pals.

