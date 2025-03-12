Can you recall the XI celebrating with Zidane?

Before Real Madrid face Atletico in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, recall the scary-looking XI that triumphed over their derby rivals in the 2016 final…

Real head across Madrid to the Metropolitano tonight in the hope of finishing the job after a first-leg win last week.

The city rivals are familiar foes on the European scene too, having faced each other in four successive Champions League seasons from 2013.

Two of those meetings were in finals, including 2016, when Real triumphed on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Milan.

This is a ridiculous Real team. How fast can you recall Zinedine Zidane’s XI?

