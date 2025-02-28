The Famous F365 Friday Quiz is about iconic goals... kind of

This Friday, we want you to give us the scorers of goals in a game remembered for a different, much more iconic goal.

It is very easy to forget the final score of matches featuring a famous goal, let alone who else scored in the game!

From Michael Thomas’ winner at Anfield to Sergio Aguerooooooo v QPR, we have 20 iconic goals to give you goosebumps and an electric amount of nostalgia, but we want you to identify the scorers of another goal in that game.

The pass mark on this one: 14/20.

Challenge your mates and have a brag Below The Line as well…

