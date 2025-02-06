Can you recall the Tottenham XI that lost the 2019 Champions League final?

Ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Anfield in the Carabao Cup, can you recall the side sunk by Liverpool in their last big cup clash?

It wasn’t a vintage Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitana. Mo Salah scored a contentious penalty before Divock Origi wrapped up a 2-0 win for the Reds. Everything in between was almost entirely forgettable.

Can you dig deep for the XI fielded by Mauricio Pochettino?

A few hints to jog your memory: the penalty was given away by one of the central midfielders; and the centre-back pairing also teamed up for their country.

Go on then…

