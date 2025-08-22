There’s been a record spend in the Premier League this summer, but have you been paying attention to the transfers in Europe?

This week’s Famous Friday Quiz tests your knowledge of the players who have moved on the continent.

We’ve given you 20 players. First: identify them. Then tell us which club they have joined this summer.

Every star has joined a club in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands or Turkey.

You’re too pretty to lie to, so we have to admit to some rotten scores in the office. Steady got 50 per cent. Winty wouldn’t even reveal hers.

Once you’re done, have a brag Below The Line. All the best…

