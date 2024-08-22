Can you name the 10 players still active in the Premier League to have amassed the most top-flight appearances?

We all know that Gareth Barry has more Premier League appearances than anyone else, but what about the lads still adding to their tallies?

Barry’s 653-game record is under threat from the stalwart at the top of this list. We need his name and the nine other veterans who remain active in the Premier League.

Leave your scores and times on the leaderboard or in the comments…



If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, our friends at Planet Football have bloomin' loads of quizzes. We'll have another head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

