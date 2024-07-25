Leny Yoro will become the 15th Frenchmen to play for Man Utd.

Leny Yoro will become the 15th French player to represent Manchester United. Can you recall the other 14?

Yoro moved to United last week for a fee that many have guessed but few seem to know. The teenager made his debut in the win over Rangers at Murrayfield on Saturday and he is part of Erik ten Hag’s travelling party for the pre-season USA tour.

United’s biggest signing of the summer so far will follow in the footsteps of some hugely-popular compatriots – and a few others who don’t have quite the same legacy as, for example, the first French star to turn out for the Red Devils.

From most recent down, we’ve given you their number of appearances – you just need the names. You’ve got 365 seconds… Allez!

