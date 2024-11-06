Cast your mind back 21 years to when Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal destroyed Inter Milan at the San Siro…

The Gunners go back to Milan tonight to face the Italian giants in the Champions League.

Their last meeting was almost 21 years ago. On that occasion, Arsenal enjoyed one of their finest wins under Wenger.

Bottom of their group and in dire need of a win against the table-toppers who had won 3-0 at Highbury earlier in the campaign, Arsenal went to the San Siro and scored five.

It was tight and tied 1-1 at half-time but Arsenal produced a second-half performance ‘beyond Wenger’s wildest dreams’, scoring three in the last five minutes to shine the scoreline.

Can you recall Wenger’s XI? There aren’t really any booby traps. Any Gooner worth their salt should be aiming for under a minute here…

