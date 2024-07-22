Mikel Arteta in charge of Arsenal at Bournemouth in 2019-20.

As Mikel Arteta seeks to strengthen his Arsenal squad, we want you to cast your mind back to his first game in charge of the Gunners…

It was a soggy Boxing Day at Bournemouth when Arteta bossed Arsenal for the first time after replacing Unai Emery.

A 1-1 draw, earned against Eddie Howe’s side with an equaliser against the run of play from the captain at the time, saw the Gunners reach the halfway point of the season in the bottom half of the table after a run of 11 games with only one win.

Only two players who started that game remain at the club four and a half years later.

How quickly can you recall the XI on Arteta’s first team-sheet? Record your times on the leaderboard or in the comments.

