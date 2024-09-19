Cast your minds back almost a decade to the last time Arsenal won at Manchester City – can you recall Arsene Wenger’s XI?

The Gunners go to the Etihad on Sunday looking to strike an early blow in the Premier League title race. And their job may have been made easier.

Not since January 2015 have they claimed three points at City. Then, it was Wenger’s men who saw off Manuel Pellegrini’s side, gifting Chelsea the initiative in the title race.

Can you recall the names on Wenger’s team-sheet?

Can you recall the names on Wenger's team-sheet?

