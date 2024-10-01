Villa score the winning penalty to knock Inter Milan out of the UEFA Cup in 1994.

Ahead of a big night in Europe for Aston Villa, can you recall Big Ron’s XI that dumped Inter Milan out of the UEFA Cup in 1994?

Villa face Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight and, to be honest, we intended to test you on the XI that won the European Cup for the Villans in 1982 when they beat Bayern in the final. But we’re not that cruel.

So we’re taking you back almost exactly 30 years to the night Villa Park was rocking to welcome UEFA Cup holders Inter Milan.

Inter led 1-0 from the first leg at a sparsely-populated San Siro. The return leg also finished 1-0 to the home side, with a goal from a Republic of Ireland midfielder just before half-time sending the tie to penalties.

Davide Fontolan and Ruben Sosa missed for Inter either side of Guy Whittingham (he was on the bench) firing straight at Gianluca Pagliuca, then the world’s most-expensive goalkeeper.

Villa secured a big win when Pagliuca was beaten by a £250,000 left-back, signed that summer from Sheffield Wednesday.

Enough clues – over to you. How fast can you remember the XI that put Villa through to a second-round tie against Trabzonspor?

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd bungle Ten Hag sack and four other Premier League summer mistakes

👉 Big Three? It’s a Big One but the Man City era ‘will end’

👉 Ten Premier League managers who outstayed their welcome includes Ten Hag and Wenger

Missing Men: Arsenal | Man City | Man Utd | Liverpool | Tottenham | Chelsea