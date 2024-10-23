Can you remember the Barac XI humped by Bayern?

Can you recall the star-studded Barcelona XI humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in 2020?

You wouldn’t blame the Barca players if they woke this morning with a sense of trepidation and dread. Because tonight they face Bayern Munich, who seem to bring out the worst in the Catalans.

Barca haven’t beaten Bayern in almost a decade. The Bavarians have won the last six meetings, the last four by an aggregate of 11-0.

What could have spooked Barca? A Champions League quarter-final in Covid times, that’s what.

The world was a strange place in August 2020 and it got weirder in Lisbon. Barca and Bayern met at an empty Estadio Da Luz, but millions around the world watched on TV while the Catalans had their pants pulled down by a side managed by current Barca boss Hansi Flick.

That Barca side were no mugs – but Bayern, especially Philippe Coutinho, humiliated them. Can you remember the Barca XI? Bonus point if you can recall the coach…

As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard and drop them Below The Line.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more. We’ll have another new head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

