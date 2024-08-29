Can you name the 23 Champions League winners from 10 countries?

Twenty-three clubs from 10 different nations have won the Champions League or European Cup. You’ve got 365 seconds to name them all…

It’s Champions League draw day. And this one is different…

European competitions will take on a new format this year. It basically works as a giant league of 36 teams rather than eight groups of four. But as those 36 teams cannot possibly all play each other (even UEFA balked at that idea), each team will play eight other teams (four home, four away) in the league stage of the competition. This will create one massive Champions (mega) League from which teams will qualify either automatically or via a play-off for the next stage.

Confused? We’ve got you.

The format changes – as does the name. Whether it is the European Cup or Champions League, 23 teams have triumphed over the years.

You’ve got 365 seconds to name them all. As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard.

