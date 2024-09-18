The Champions League is underway with 36 teams hoping to be in Munich in June. Can you recall the other host cities for every final this century?

The Allianz Arena will host this season’s showpiece on May 31 – the second final to take place in Bavaria since 2000. You’re welcome.

We’ve given you the finalists, now we need the host city for each final. We reckon 2004 might wreck a few heads.

You’ve got 365 seconds. As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard and drop them Below The Line.

God speed!

