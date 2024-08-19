Raheem Sterling looks set to follow most of his debut team-mates through the Chelsea exit.

As Raheem Sterling heads for the Chelsea exit door, we need you to cast your minds back his Chelsea debut two years ago. Eight of his team-mates then have already gone…

Sterling dug himself a hole this weekend. After being left out of the Chelsea squad for their opening day defeat to Manchester City, the winger’s ‘camp’ issued a statement around their surprise over his omission and their desire to ‘seek clarity’ over his status. Read between the lines, lads.

Alan Shearer reckons Sterling has already been shoved towards the exit, just two years after his joined the club from Manchester City in 2022.

The former England winger shouldn’t take it personally. Only two of his team-mates when he made his Premier League debut for Chelsea remain at Stamford Bridge. And one of those looks certain to go before the end of next week.

So take yourself back to 2022, when Thomas Tuchel picked his Blues XI for the opening win at Everton. What names were on the soon-to-be-axed Chelsea manager’s team-sheet?

