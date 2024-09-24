F36Skive: Can you recall the Man Utd XI from David Beckham’s debut?

David Beckham made his Man Utd debut at Brighton in 1992

It has been 32 years since David Beckham made his Manchester United debut. Can you recall the Red Devils XI from that Coca-Cola Cup tie at Brighton?

Beckham came on at the Goldstone Ground in the second half for the first of 394 United appearances.

League Cup holders United led through a fine goal from one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s wingers, before Brighton’s Matthew Edwards levelled.

Fergie played a stronger XI in the second leg, which was won by a Mark Hughes goal.

How fast can you recall the side that Beckham came in to? It featured seven regulars from that first Premier League title-winning season, and four fringe players.

