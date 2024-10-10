As England prepare to face Greece, reminisce over when David Beckham dragged the Three Lions to the 2002 World Cup with a last-gasp free-kick.

Lee Carsley’s England host Greece at Wembley tonight in a Nations League tie. The stakes were rather higher when the Greeks rocked up at Old Trafford in September 2001…

Against a side feared by no one, England needed to avoid defeat to qualify for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Of course, they almost screwed it.

They entered the 93rd minute 2-1 down, staring at the prospect of play-off. Thank f*** for David Beckham.

Can you remember the team Sven Goran Eriksson picked around Golden Balls?

Can you remember the team Sven Goran Eriksson picked around Golden Balls?



