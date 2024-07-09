Today’s F365 sanity-stretcher tests your knowledge of England goalscorers at the Euros…

Fifteen players have scored for England at European Championships since Euro 2012 kicked off in Poland and Ukraine. Sixteen, if we include Denmark’s Simon Kjaer – but we’re not. We only want to know which England stars notched at Euros 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

You’ve got 365 seconds. Crack on…

