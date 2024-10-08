We are all just one cap behind Patrick Bamford, Ryan Shawcross and David Nugent.

England face Greece on Thursday with a few players hoping to add to their solitary cap as soon as possible to avoid remaining in the one-cap wonder bracket.

Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrad Branthwaite and Adam Wharton will all fancy their chances of adding to their tallies in the mot-too-distant future. Eddie Nketiah, James Justin, Dean Henderson and Harvey Barnes might not be feeling quite as confident, while Patrick Bamford will already be resigned to his fate. Still, there are worse labels in life than ‘one-cap wonder’.

All of the players we’re looking for below will take great pride in having represented their country, if only once.

We’ve given you 10 faces, we just need their names. All of them made their one England appearance this century.

You’ve got 365 seconds to give us all 10. As ever, record your times on the leaderboard and have a brag Below The Line.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we've got plenty more quizzes here.



