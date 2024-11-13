F36Skive: Missing Men – When Sir Bobby Robson’s England beat Greece in 1989…

Ahead of England’s trip to Greece, we want you to cast your minds all the way back to 1989 when Sir Bobby Robson took the Three Lions to Athens for a friendly…

Amid all the Coote chaos and Manchester United’s new manager finally flying in to start work, you may have forgotten that there is an international break in progress. Another one.

On Thursday night, Lee Carsley takes England to Greece for a Nations League clash for many of his first picks have pulled out of.

It threatens to be a low-key affair – like the time 6,000 watched England face Greece in Athens on a Wednesday lunchtime in 1989.

The visitors went behind to an early penalty, but came to back to win, thanks in large part to a brilliant volley from their captain.

Can you remember Sir Bobby’s XI?



