Test your knowledge of England's history against the Home Nations.

Ahead of England’s clash with Republic of Ireland on Saturday, take on the Famous F365 Friday Quiz on the Three Lions’ history against the Home Nations…

Lee Carsley’s side head to Dublin today to face the Boys in Green in a Nations League clash.

England’s record against their hosts is not great. How is your knowledge of the Three Lions’ previous against their nearest neighbours?

Pass mark: 15/20. Don’t forget to brag in the comments…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to run down the clock to the weekend, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Five Premier League summer sales set for Angel Gomes-like England calls in 2028

👉 This Man Utd is like 1980s Man Utd with ‘sublime players and carthorses’

👉 How Cole Palmer not in Chelsea squad somehow becomes an Arsenal issue

Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Biggest deals of summer 2024 | PL 24/25: the managers | PL 24/25: the grounds