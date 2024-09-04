Can you name Peter Taylor's only England XI?

Can you recall Peter Taylor’s England XI from his only game in caretaker charge of the Three Lions in 2000 against Italy?

As England prepare for their first game under interim management, we want you to cast your mind back to November 2000, when Taylor kept the hot-seat warm for Sven Goran Eriksson. Can you remember his first England XI too?

Taylor took a youthful England side to Turin, where they gave a good account of themselves before eventually being struck down by a thunderbolt scored by Joe Jordan’s BFF, Gennaro Gattuso.

Can you recall Taylor’s selection? Some clues: it was a big night for the centre-midfielder; and the right wing-back, playing his final game for England, was more accustomed to going forward.

Let us know your times and scores, on the leaderboard and in the comments below. You know about the new comments facility, don’t you?

Go, go go!

