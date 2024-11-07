Tell us where these 15 clubs come from...

We’ve given you 15 Europa League and Europa Conference League clubs; we need the 15 countries they hail from. Not easy, this…

It’s matchday in the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea are all in action with the Blues facing FC Noah.

Chelsea’s opponents feature among 15 teams below all competing in this season’s Europa competitions. All we need to know: which country are they from?

You’ve got 365 seconds. And you’ll need it…



