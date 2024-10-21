When it comes to clean sheets, Ederson can join the top 10 goalkeepers in the Champions League this week if he shuts out Sparta Prague.

The Manchester City stopper is currently on 31 clean sheets, two ahead of Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

Should he play against the Czechs on Wednesday and succeed in keeping out the visitors at the Etihad, Ederson will draw level with the keeper currently ranked 10th.

How quickly can you name the current top 10 keepers for Champions League clean sheets?

You’ve got 365 seconds. As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard and drop them Below The Line.



