One for Liverpool fans: can you recall the 2001 FA Cup final winners?

Ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal in Philly, how fast can you call the Reds’ XI from the 2001 FA Cup final?

Arne Slot leads his new Liverpool side against Arsenal later tonight in a pre-season friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Today’s test takes you back 23 years to Cardiff when the two sides met at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in the 2001 FA Cup final.

On a sunny day in Wales, Liverpool came from behind thanks to a brace from one of their centre-forwards. The game is also remembered for Arsenal being denied a penalty when one of Gerard Houllier’s centre-backs handled on the goal-line to deny Thierry Henry.

How fast can you recall that Liverpool XI that lifted the cup in Cardiff?

Record your times on the leaderboard or in the comments.

