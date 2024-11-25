Mo Salah will be eyeing the top three before the end of the season.

While Liverpool faff over the future of their fifth-highest ever goalscorer, we need you to tell us the nine players who join him in the Reds’ top 10…

Salah scored two more on Sunday to take his tally to 223. Come the end of the season, he will have beaten the fourth-highest total and there’s a good chance he will have cracked the top three.

So why are Liverpool risking losing one of their best ever for nothing at the end of the season? You can understand why Salah is disappointed.

While Salah and the Reds do the new deal dance, we need you to tell us the nine players who, with the Egyptian, make up Liverpool’s 10 highest goalscorers of all time in all competitions.

Liverpool fans should get all 10 in 365 seconds. Non-Reds can be content with 8/10, we reckon.

