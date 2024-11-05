Can you name Alonso's 10 Liverpool team-mates on his debut?

As Xabi Alonso prepares to return to Anfield with Bayer Leverkusen, can you recall the Liverpool XI from the Spaniard’s debut for the Reds in 2004?

It’s a Big Midweek in the Champions League, with Ruben Amorim giving us the chance to jump to premature conclusions when Sporting Lisbon host Manchester City, while Arsenal go to Milan to face Inter, and Villa head to Club Brugge.

At Anfield, Alonso will be in the dugout – just not the one we all expected him to perch his cheeks upon when Jurgen Klopp stepped down.

Despite rejecting Liverpool’s advances, Alonso is sure to get a warm welcome on his return to a club he represented between 2004 and 2009.

His first appearance for the Reds came at Bolton in a 1-0 defeat for Rafa Benitez’s side. Can you recall his 10 team-mates?

Because we’re nice, some hints: the left winger was more of a full-back; and Alonso was not the only Spaniard to make his debut that day.

