Can you recall the first Manchester City XI under new ownership following the takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008?

City were bought on September 1, 2008 heralding a new era at Eastlands. The new owners immediately got busy, breaking their transfer record on day one. But City fans had to wait almost a fortnight for their first glimpse of their new signing and their team under new ownership. Sixteen years later, those owners find themselves defending themselves in court.

That new signing marked his debut with a goal against the side that for a long time appeared favourites to secure his signature, but it wasn’t enough to stop Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Chelsea from running out as 3-1 winners, despite having John Terry sent off.

Can you remember that City XI? Mark Hughes’ teamsheet features a sprinkling of the stars that helped them become the dominant force in English football, as well as some players who might have been fearing that there time was up.

