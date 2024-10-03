Porto and Man Utd line up before the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Porto, reminisce over the time the two sides met when the Red Devils weren’t a mess…

Back in 1996/97, United were still getting to grips with the Champions League. But they welcomed Porto to Old Trafford and preceded to blow them away in the quarter-final first leg.

United were superb in raucous Old Trafford atmosphere. Sir Alex Ferguson picked a bold XI, with one holding midfielder behind a world-class front five. Porto – featuring Sergio Conceicao, one of the contenders to replace Erik ten Hag – simply could not cope, and were beaten by a couple of goals in each half.

How fast can you recall that XI? You’ve got 365 seconds. Then go read this brilliant summary of watershed night.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365:

👉 Ten Premier League summer departees thriving in Europe this season

👉 ‘Up the f***ing Villa and ¡Vamos Colombia!’ as Champions League comes alive

👉 Man Utd: ‘Angry’ Ferguson nearly ‘sacked’ club legend after his ‘head went’ – ‘my biggest regret’

Missing Men: Arsenal | Man City | Man Utd | Liverpool | Tottenham | Chelsea