Who, along with Mark Robins, helped save Fergie?

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Nottingham Forest, can you recall the Red Devils XI that beat Brian Clough’s side in 1990 to spare Sir Alex Ferguson the sack?

United went to the City Ground languishing in the bottom half of the Division One table with Fergie’s job in peril.

But Mark Robins headed in a second-half winner to set the Red Devils on the road to FA Cup glory, kickstarting Ferguson’s dynasty.

Can you remember Robins’ 10 team-mates from that murky Sunday at Forest?

You’ve got 365 seconds. Record your scores on the leaderboard and have a brag Below The Line.

