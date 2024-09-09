F36Skive: Name the England XI under caretaker charge against Finland in 2000

Can you name the England XI from the last time they faced Finland with a caretaker manager?

The Three Lions face the Finns on Tuesday under Lee Carsley’s caretaker control. England also had an interim manager when they took on the some opposition in October 2000, when Howard Wilkinson stepped in following Kevin Keegan’s resignation.

Despite Wilkinson selecting three centre-forwards, England failed to break down the hosts in Helsinki. Even when they did score, the officials failed to notice that a midfielder’s shot had crossed the line after coming down off the crossbar.

Wilko selected a new captain, this being the centre-back’s only run out with the armband.

Enough clues, time to get busy. Don’t forget to leave your scores on the leaderboard and Below The Line.

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we've got plenty more quizzes here.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

