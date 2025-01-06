Louis van Gaal arrives at Anfield before a 1-0 win over Liverpool in 2016.

Cast your mind back nine years and recall the last Manchester United team to beat Liverpool at Anfield…

United almost pulled it off on Sunday – they should have done when Harry Maguire was gifted a glorious opportunity in added time.

But despite reclaiming some credibility, the Red Devils remain without a win at Anfield since January 2016.

Then, it was Louis van Gaal in charge, the Dutchman overseeing consecutive wins over the Reds, this one secured late on through one of the forwards.

Can you recall Van Gaal’s team?



If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Liverpool fear title collapse and ‘lasting damage’ because one key man is ‘failing’ in new role

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Terrible TAA, frustrating Fernandes, silly Slot

Missing Men: Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Man City | Man Utd | Spurs