F36Skive: Can you recall the last Tottenham team to win a trophy?

It feels like 427 years since Tottenham won a trophy, but it’s only 16. Can you remember the XI that last brought silverware to Spurs?

It was back in 2008, when Juande Ramos’s side beat Chelsea in the Carling Cup final.

Chelsea led at half-time through Didier Drogba, but Spurs levelled from the penalty spot in the second half before a centre-back notched the winner in extra-time.

Before they face Manchester United tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, can you remember Ramos’s team?



