F36Skive: Recall the Man City team beaten by Juventus in the Champions League…

Name the City side that gave up a lead to lose to Juve...

Before Manchester City welcome Juventus in the Champions League, can you recall the City XI from the last time the Old Lady rocked up at the Etihad?

Juve face City on Wednesday night with both sides in need of win while languishing in 20th and 22nd respectively.

The Italians will have fond memories of their last trip, when they won 2-1 in the Champions League in 2015.

A Giorgio Chiellini own-goal gave City a second-half lead but Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata turned the tie in Juve’s favour late on.

Can you recall Manuel Pellegrini’s XI?

