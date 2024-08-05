Erik ten Hag walks out at Old Trafford for the first time.

As Manchester United once again face the prospect of going into a Premier League season with makeshift strikers, your task is to recall Erik ten Hag’s first teamsheet as Red Devils boss.

Ten Hag will kick off his third season in charge at Old Trafford next Friday night, when Fulham are the visitors.

Reports suggest Ten Hag may turn to Jadon Sancho or Bruno Fernandes as emergency central striker options, with Rasmus Hojlund injured and Joshua Zirkzee still getting up to speed since his summer switch from Bologna.

It is not a new situation for Ten Hag. In his first game as United boss, he made an unexpected selection through the middle of his attack. It did not work.

United were beaten by Brighton, with their only goal being an own-goal as the Seagulls deservedly triumphed at Old Trafford.

How quickly can you recall that selection, and the 10 other players in Ten Hag’s team?

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, our friends at Planet Football have bloomin’ loads of quizzes. We’ll have another head-f*** for you tomorrow.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Man Utd: Two transfers ‘expected’ as Romano drops ‘deal done’ verdict; maximum cost revealed

👉 Six reasons Man Utd optimism is misplaced ahead of 2024/2025 season

👉 Man Utd: Ancelotti ‘angry’ as Ratcliffe’s ‘tempting offer’ leaves Real Madrid ‘in jeopardy’

Missing Men: Arteta’s first Arsenal XI | Guardiola’s first Man City XI