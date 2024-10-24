Can you recall Wayne Rooney’s 10 team-mates when the ex-Manchester United captain marked his Red Devils debut with a hat-trick against Fenerbahce?

This game, just over 20 years ago, was notable for two reasons: firstly, Rooney’s stunning hat-trick on his first appearance for United.

Secondly: that midfield. Sheesh.

How fast can you remember the supporting acts that helped Rooney demolish the Turks at Old Trafford?

